NFC Contender Lands Titans Star in Proposed Trade
The Tennessee Titans are heading into Week 7 action with a 1-4 record and badly needing a win. Hitting the road to take on the Buffalo Bills is clearly not an easy matchup.
With that in mind, trade speculation has started to rise surrounding the Titans. Should they lose this week and drop to 1-5, it would not be surprising to see them consider making a move or two.
One player to keep a very close eye on could be star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
Mike Payton of AtoZ Sports has suggested a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Simmons packing to the Detroit Lions. It would include quite a few pieces, including Harold Landry being shipped out as well.
Here's how his suggested trade would look:
Tennessee Titans Receive: Hendon Hooker, Ennis Rakestraw, 2025 Second-Round Pick, 2026 Fourth-Round Pick
Detroit Lions Receive: Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry
Obviously, this would be a major trade for both teams involved. Let's take a closer look at both sides of the deal.
For Tennesse, they would be getting quarterback competition for Will Levis in the former of Hooker. Of course, fans will recognize Hooker from his dynamic college career with the Tennessee Volunteers.
There are some who believe that Hooker could be a legitimate starting NFL quarterback in the future.
Rakestraw would be a very intriguing addition for the Titans as well. He was a second-round pick for the Lions this year and has played sparingly this season. Adding more young talent to the secondary would not be a bad move for Tennessee.
Bringing in another second-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2026 would give the Titans more assets. They could either hold the picks and add young talent or use those draft selections as trade ammunition.
On the other side of the trade, Detroit would be getting Simmons to help fill the void on their defensive front left by Aidan Hutchinson. Simmons is a great pass-rusher from the defensive tackle position, although he has only recorded 15 tackles and a sack so far this year.
Landry would be a nice addition for the Lions as well. He could help with the pass-rush on the edge, as he has racked up four sacks already this season.
Both sides of the trade appear to be fair. This could actually be a trade that both parties would be happy with.
All of that being said, it's just a suggestion and an idea from a writer. Nothing concrete has been reported about these two teams discussing a trade. However, it's one that would be very intriguing if it was on the table.
