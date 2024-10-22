Titans Could Trade Four Players Before Deadline
With just a couple of weeks left until the NFL trade deadline on November 5th, the Tennessee Titans are expected to be a team that could make a couple of moves.
After losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, the Titans fell to 1-5 on the season. It's clear that they are not going to be a contender for the playoffs this season, which could lead to the team exploring trade options with their veteran pieces and acquiring valuable draft capital.
Looking at the roster, there are quite a few players who could potentiall be moved.
Joseph Yun of Last Word on Sports has suggested four names that could be traded by the Titans. He thinks there's a chance the team could move DeAndre Hopkins, Jeffery Simmons, Arden Key, and Harold Landry.
All four of those players make perfect sense as potential trade chips.
Hopkins is going to be a highly sought after player due to the position he plays. Both Davante Adams and Amari Cooper have already been traded, which leaves Hopkins as one of the top impact wide receivers that could be available before the trade deadline.
Simmons is a star defensive lineman and a piece that teams can build their defense around. He seems to be the most likely player to stay in Tennessee off of this list, although they could get great value by trading him.
Key is a 28-year-old linebacker who should draw some interest if he's made available. He hasn't done anything major with the Titans this season and would likely bring in a late-round pick in a trade.
Finally, Landry is another intriguing player. He has recorded four sacks already this season and would be a very good target for teams that need a better pass-rush. It's likely that Tennessee could get a fifth or maybe a fourth-round pick for him.
Needless to say, all four of these players hold some kind of value. If the Titans make them available, there is a good chance that they would all garner trade interest.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors come up in the coming days. Tennessee is a team that could become a major seller ahead of the deadline and these are just four names to monitor closely.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!