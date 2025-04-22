Titans Finalize First Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans have seemingly come to a consensus on the prized number-one overall pick.
During a pre-draft presser from the Titans brass including president Chad Brinker, general manager Mike Borgonzi, and head coach Brian Callahan, they made it clear how they plan to approach the top of the draft come Thursday night, highly expected to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward once on the clock.
“We've come to a consensus. We’ll pick at No. 1 on Thursday night," Borgonzi said.
With the Tennessee front office drawing their line in the sand on any potential draft trades coming their way in the hours before their selection, the poorly-kept secret is now all but official: Ward will be putting on a Titans hat as the first pick of the draft, cementing himself as the hopeful franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.
Heading into the summer, the debate for the Titans' top pick was narrowed between a few characters, most notably including blue-chip prospects Colorado's Travis Hunter and Penn State's Abdul Carter. Yet, through Tennessee's increased exposure with the Miami signal caller with pre-draft meetings, interviews, and interactions, their choice became clear as to how they'd like to approach number one.
The 6-foot-2, 220-plus pound quarterback made a considerable statement to claim that top spot during his final season with Miami, putting together 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions on a completion rate of 67.2% through 13 contests.
Combining that production with an eye-catching combination of physical skills, technical tools, and a high ceiling as an NFL-level quarterback, it was enough of a sales pitch for the Titans front office to have that confidence to select him with their top spot, and hopefully, get this offense on the right track after sitting in a state of quarterback unrest.
Barring anything unforeseen, expect Ward to become the new Titans quarterback this week.
The Titans will make their selection final once officially on the clock for the 2025 NFL Draft come Thursday night on April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
