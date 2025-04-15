Oregon TE Reacts to Titans Pre-Draft Visit
The Tennessee Titans have made a notable impression on one of the top tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In an exclusive interview with Bri Amaranthus of Oregon Ducks on SI, former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson spoke highly of his visit to Nashville ahead of the draft next week in Green Bay, Wis.
A Littleton, CO. native, Ferguson spent four seasons in Eugene with the Ducks.
“I loved going down there (to Tennessee) and talking to everybody,” Ferguson told Amaranthus. “And everyone had a great mindset. I think they're building something out of there. So I just I really enjoyed my time there and it was a great experience.”
The Titans are expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, but will need to add some more weapons around him in order to prevent the team from going through another woeful season. Tennessee still likely won't make the playoffs in 2025, but any improvement from 3-14 would be a solid start to the Ward era.
As for Ferguson, he finished the 2024 campaign with a career-high in receptions (43) and receiving yards (591) along with catching three touchdowns. In four years at Oregon, he had 134 catches for 1,537 yards and 16 scores.
His skill set and experience are notable, but Ferguson has proven toughness as well. This past October, he had his appendix removed and missed the wins over Purdue and Illinois before returning against Michigan on Nov. 2.
The Titans still have tight end Chig Okonkwo on the roster for next season. He had 52 catches for 479 yards and two touchdowns in 2024, and he remains a solid option for Ward if Tennessee doesn't end up selecting a capable tight end in the draft.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!