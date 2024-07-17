Titans Training Camp Battles: RB
One of the many big moves made by the Tennessee Titans this offseason was bringing in a new RB1 in former Dallas Cowboy, Tony Pollard.
The former fourth round dual-threat running back will be heaidng into his sixth season. During his stint with the Cowboys, Pollard totaled 3,621 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns with 4.8 yards per carry and went over 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons. He also added 176 receptions for 1,318 yards and five touchdowns through the air.
For the majority of Pollard's career he was the lightning to Ezekiel Elliott's thunder. He was predominantly the backup until he overtook Elliott as RB1 in the 2022 season.
In 2024 instead of having their own thunder and lightning running back combo, the Titans have two lightning-style guys.
Second-year back out of Tulane, Tyjae Spears ate into some of Derrick Henry's touches last season. He saw touches in all 17 games and totaled 100 carries for 453 yards and two touchdowns, but also added 52 receptions for 385 yards and a touchdown in the air.
The backfield is sure to be split between the two, but what remains a question mark is the RB3 role, in case of injury or even a potential goal-line back.
There will be four contenders at upcoming Titans training camp: rookie Jabari Small, rookie Dillon Johnson, Hassan Haskins, or Julius Chestnut.
Small is an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee where he was fairly productive. He recorded 2,369 scrimmage yards on 5.1 yards per carry and 26 touchdowns in four years. Fifteen of those touchdowns came during his junior year.
Johnson is another undrafted free agent but by way of the University of Washington. Johnson started college at Mississippi State where over three seasons he rushed for 1,198 yards on 5.2 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns while also adding 149 catches for 864 yards and a touchdown through the air. He transferred to Washington for his senior season and had a monster 1,385 total yards on 5.1 yards per carry and 16 touchdowns, and also helped lead his team to the National Championship Game.
Haskins is a former fourth round pick out of Michigan who took snaps with the Titans in 15 games during 2022 and totaled just 150 scrimmage yards. He did have a huge senior season with Michigan where he recorded 1,458 total yards on 4.9 yards per carry and 20 touchdowns, but that was three years ago.
Chestnut is the final option, a 2022 undrafted free agent from Sacred Heart University who totaled 53 yards during the 2022 season for the Titans.
The favorite to be RB3 heading in to training camp is probably Haskins. My favorite to be RB3 coming out of training camp would probably be Johnson as I truly think he could be an RB2 on many teams even with starting potential. However I also wouldn't be surprised if Small's explosiveness and hometown favorability gives him the edge.
Maybe the Titans sign a secret fifth option in Leonard Fournette as previously mentioned to be a goal-line back.
