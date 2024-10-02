Titans Could Have Two Trade Spots for Tyjae Spears
There has been speculation rising that the Tennessee Titans could trade running back Tyjae Spears ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline.
Spears has not been given much of a role through the first four weeks of the season. He was expected to form a dual-threat backfield with Tony Pollard. That has not ended up being the case.
So far this season, Spears has carried the football 27 times for 87 yards and a touchdown. He has also caught 12 passes for 76 yards.
With that in mind, two potential trade destinations have come up for Spears if the Titans do end up being open to moving him.
David Latham of Last Word on Sports has suggested that Tennessee could ship Spears off to either the New Orleans Saints or Baltimore Ravens.
"First-year head coach Brian Callahan doesn’t seem to be the biggest fan of Tyjae Spears, and that could lead to a trade. At 0-3, the Titans are going nowhere fast and could use as many draft picks as possible for their inevitable rebuild. Running backs aren’t the most valuable position, but a team like the Baltimore Ravens or New Orleans Saints could take a low-risk flier on the former third-round pick."
Moving on from Spears is no guarantee. There have been no concrete reports that the Titans have any level of interest in moving on from the 23-year-old running back.
Even though Pollard has taken most of the workload, Spears could still be a very important piece for the Tennessee offense.
He truly does have elite dual-threat abilities out of the backfield. The Titans need playmakers and playmaking is the definition of Spears' game. Trading him could end up being a massive mistake if they choose to go that route.
It will be interesting to see what the next couple of weeks have in store for Spears. Tennessee could end up giving him a bigger role and all of these rumblings would disappear.
However, if they do decide to make him available for trade, there are likely a big handful of teams who would have interest in acquiring him at the right price.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!