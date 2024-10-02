Titans Coach Explains Lack of DeAndre Hopkins Usage
The Tennessee Titans have one of the best wide receivers in the league in DeAndre Hopkins, but he has had a slow start to the season.
Through four games, he has just 10 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. In the Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins, Hopkins played in just 21 snaps on offense, managing two catches for 31 yards.
Coach Brian Callahan explained why Hopkins wasn't on the field much against the Dolphins.
"If we were throwing the ball a whole lot more, I'm sure he would have been involved a whole lot more," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
The Titans ran the ball nearly two-thirds of the plays against the Dolphins, mainly because they were finding success on the ground. The team had 40 carries and 21 pass attempts during the season.
However, Hopkins' lack of usage is becoming a pattern through the first four weeks. He has played in just 37 percent of offensive snaps so far this season. For context, Treylon Burks, the team's fourth wide receiver on the depth chart behind Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, has been on the field for 55 percent of the offensive snaps.
It's strange for Hopkins not to be featured in the offense more. He did injure his knee during training camp, and that could be a big part behind his lack of production and snaps, but he is the most talented receiver on the team. The Titans are simply a better football team when he's out their on the field.
As the only receiver with real chemistry proven with Levis before the season, you would think Hopkins would have more of a role in the offense.
Maybe we will see more of Hopkins in the Titans offense after their bye this week.
