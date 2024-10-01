Titans Urged to Pursue Star Pass Rusher
The Tennessee Titans are in clear need of help with their pass rush, as they have logged just nine sacks through their first four games.
Edge rusher Harold Landry has been terrific as always, having already totaled four sacks, but outside of him, the Titans are fairly thin on players who can get to opposing quarterbacks.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified New Orleans Saints edge rusher Chase Young as a player Tennessee could potentially target in free agency.
"Chase Young will be an underrated free agent to watch," Ballentine wrote. "He only had half a sack going into Week 4, but he boasted the 15th-highest pass-rush win rate in the league, per ESPN Analytics. He's only 25 years old, so his best football could still be ahead of him."
Young signed a one-year deal with the Saints in free agency and has posted 11 tackles and a half of a sack thus far in 2024.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Ohio State, was originally selected by the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He got off to an outstanding start to his professional career, racking up 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown during his rookie campaign. He even made the Pro Bowl for his efforts.
Since then, however, it has been a rough go for Young.
The Upper Marlboro, Md. native tore his ACL nine games into his sophomore season and recorded just 1.5 sacks in 12 games between 2021 and 2022.
Last year, the Commanders traded him to the San Francisco 49ers at the deadline, and Young ultimately amassed 7.5 sacks between both squads.
On the bright side, Young is still youthful and is obviously talented, so better days could be ahead for him.
We'll see if Tennessee attempts to make a play for him next offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!