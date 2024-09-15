Titans RB Leaves Game With Ankle Injury
The Tennesee Titans are dealing with some injury issues in the backfield during Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets in Nashville.
Per ESPN's Turron Davenport, Titans running back Tyjae Spears is questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury. He was reportedly seen walking back to the locker room with his shoe off while being escorted by a trainer.
If Spears misses time, starter Tony Pollard would become the workhorse running back for the Titans.
Prior to the season, Titans coach Brian Callahan said that the coaching staff will use both Pollard and Spear "plenty." In Week 1, Pollard was the clear lead back, but things could change as the season progresses.
"We're going to use those guys plenty all across the formation, in the pass game and in the run game," Callahan said. "They're fun tools to have because they can do so many different things. The biggest key is just making sure that you get them the run, especially early in the game. ... Generally speaking, you try to find -- when you go into a game, you highlight a handful of plays that they like. They're both different style runners. Tyjae has plays that he likes, Tony has plays that he likes. And so you sort of star those plays and you put their names on them. So when you call those, you make sure that they get those carries that they feel good about. That's how you naturally split the labor in the running back room."
During his rookie season last year, Spears finished as Tennessee's second-leading rusher behind Derrick Henry, posting 100 carries for 453 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed impressive ability as a receiver, as the Tulane product had the third-most catches on the team (52) to go along with 385 receiving yards and a touchdown.
