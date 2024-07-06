Titans WR Overlooked in New Offense
The Tennessee Titans have a bunch of new faces on offense this season that are expected to help improve the unit.
They added JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick to be the team's left tackle of the future, signed Lloyd Cushenberry to be the anchor of the offensive line at center, and inked Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley to big deals to lead the team. However, there's one more addition that should make the Titans even better.
Tyler Boyd signed a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason, ending his eight-year tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Boyd, 29, has worked with new head coach Brian Callahan during their time together with the Bengals (2019-23) and he should be valuable in more ways than one.
"A lot of attention in the Titans receiver room will be paid to the arrival of Calvin Ridley, but don't sleep on how important of an addition Tyler Boyd was. The veteran has been a reliable and underrated pass-catching option throughout his career and should help Will Levis tremendously as he steps into Year 2. Over the past four seasons, Boyd has caught 70.6% of his targets," CBS Sports contributor Tyler Sullivan writes.
Boyd caught 67 passes for 667 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals last season, finding a way to contribute even with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins alongside him in the offense. Coach Callahan's system is designed to spread out wealth towards several different targets, and Boyd will feel comfortable in his role. He may not receive as many looks as Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins, but he should factor into the team's plans each and every week.
If Callahan and the Titans can find a way to match what they were able to build in Cincinnati, Boyd should enjoy a successful first season in Tennessee. A lot of that could come down to Will Levis and his ability to fill in the role of Joe Burrow in the offense, but if he's able to be 70-75 percent of the Cincinnati star, then Tennessee should be just fine.
