Titans Under-the-Radar Rookie Earns Major Praise
The Tennessee Titans took a chance when they selected defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat in the second round of the NFL Draft.
After all, Sweat had considerable pre-draft concerns stemming from an arrest and weight issues that caused his stock to plummet.
However, it appears that the Titans' gamble has paid off.
Sweat has looked thoroughly impressive through the first three games of the season. While his four tackles don't jump off the page, he has been seen blowing up plays at the line of scrimmage and has flashed very impressive athleticism for a man his size.
As a result, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team has listed Sweat among the most impressive under-the-radar rookies of 2024 thus far.
"Sweat is a fantastic complement to Jeffery Simmons. Together, they have formed one of the league's better defensive tackle duos," Mosher wrote. "The Titans have allowed the fifth-fewest yards per game, and a big reason why is their defensive tackle play."
Sweat was dominant during his final season with the Texas Longhorns last year, registering 45 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a couple of sacks and four passes defended.
The 23-year-old arrived at Texas in 2019 and established a key role along the Longhorns' defensive line in his sophomore campaign, finishing with 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
He posted very similar numbers the next couple of seasons before taking significant advantage of his extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
Had Sweat not dealt with so many issues during the pre-draft process, he almost certainly would have been a first-round pick.
Thus far, his behavior has been terrific, and the Titans are reaping the benefits of the Huntsville, Tx. native slipping to the 38th overall pick.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!