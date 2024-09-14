Titans Underdogs in Week 2 vs. Jets
The Tennessee Titans are at home this week facing off against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium.
Normally, teams playing at home are favored in the NFL, especially if they have identical records. However, that isn't the case when it comes to the Jets vs. Titans Week 2 match.
SI Sportsbook released the odds for tomorrow's game and the Jets are currently favored by 3.5 points, making the Titans an underdog going into the game.
It is somewhat surprising to see the Titans as an underdog for the game, but it isn't shocking. The Jets have a ton of high expectations as a team coming into the season.
The Jets were expected to be one of the best teams in the AFC and a playoff contender last year when they traded for future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. However, Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in the first quarter of the team's Week 1 opener on Monday Night Football last season, making his debut with the Jets a very quick one.
Now that the 40-year-old is healthy again, many expect the Jets to be a playoff team. However, they didn't look like one in their 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. While they played one of the best teams in the NFL, the Jets looked lethargic and weren't ready for what the 49ers had dialed up.
The Titans come into the season with very different expectations. The team is undergoing somewhat of a rebuild with first-time starting quarterback Will Levis and rookie head coach Brian Callahan leading the way. With their lack of experience, few are putting stock into the Titans early in the season.
However, an upset would change how both teams are viewed for the rest of the season.
