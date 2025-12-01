Titans vs. Browns Predictions: Close Road Game?

While all signs were pointing towards the Tennessee Titans building to their second win of the season, they regressed big-time against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their 25-3 loss was eye-opening, to say the least.

Interim head coach Mike McCoy continues to hear it from a fan base that is sick of losing, and rightfully so. McCoy has done nothing to guide this team to their second win of the year, and once they got close, he pushed them five steps back.

Now, the 1-11 Titans return to the road ahead of their matchup against the 3-9 Cleveland Browns. Between Myles Garrett and Shedeur Sanders, one can only imagine how this one could turn out.

Titans Can't Be Scared Of This Browns Team

Sure, on paper, the Titans offensive line is completely outmatched against a player like Myles Garrett. Who knows, infront of his home fans, Garrett could easliy break the sack record in Week 14 against the Titans. Cam Ward seemingly gets sacked more than anyone else, so why not rip the band-aid off and get it over with.

The Browns are coming off a dreadful 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Sanders picked up his first NFL win the week prior, though it was only against the Las Vegas Raiders. Yes, this Titans team lost to the Raiders, 20-10, so that gives the Browns an immediate advantage.

Currently, ESPN Analytics gives the Titans a 48.2% chance to win. Those are their best odds of the year, and are by far their highest winning percentage throughout their final five games. If there was ever a team to beat, it's the Browns.

Titans Tend To Play Better On The Road

While it's a small, and silly thing to point out, the Titans last two wins have come on the road. That's not saying much as they've only won two of their last 21 games, but those wins came at Houston and Arizona. That said, two of the Browns three wins this season are at home.

The Browns beat the Green Bay Packers which really puts things into perspective. Seemingly anything can happen in the league this year, something that was proven with the Carolina Panthers win over the Las Angeles Rams.

It's not like the Titans taking down the Browns would be some sort of monumental upset, but at this point, the Titans will take anything. The Browns are by far the easiest team Tennessee has the honor of playing down the stretch, and winning a second game this year isn't going to drastically increase their chances of losing the No. 1 overall pick. Between the Saints and Browns games, there has to be room for one more Titans win this season.

Prediction: Browns 14, Titans 13

