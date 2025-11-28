Titans See Rare Rise in Power Rankings

The Tennessee Titans have taken an almost permanent residence on the bottom of every major NFL Power Rankings list that has seen a weekly release since their winless month to start the 2025-26 season. Now 1-10, and, once more, having gone over a month without a victory, little expectation exists in the way of positive trends on any given ranking.

Yet following their 30-24 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks last week, a newfound positivity has settled over the Titans' perpetually disgruntled fanbase. Win or not, things feel different at Nissan Stadium, and more than fans alone have taken notice. Behind a breakout performance from rookie quarterback and first overall pick Cam Ward, the team's search for a new head coach suddenly feels like an open door instead of yet another chasm to fall into.

Mild Improvement (Is Still Improvement)

One list, after having Tennessee define the 32nd spot like all the rest, moved the Titans up this week after a defeat that meant more than wins may have to some others.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr once again had fairly little to say of the Titans' spot on his weekly Power Rankings list, although them being elevated one spot is an overarching sign of improving times in Tennessee.

"Last week’s ranking: No. 32... Last week’s result: lost to Seahawks, 30–24...This week: vs. Jaguars," Orr begun.

A Semblance of Positive Change

The Titans are still a general laughing matter when seen through the wider lens of the NFL audience, but for fans who have long been in wait for any semblance of a positive change, the team's most recent loss served as a surprising sign of the franchise's overall development.

Next, with the Jacksonville Jaguars coming to town on the backend of Tennessee's recent stretch of games at home, the unit has a chance to capitalize on their rising momentum and secure a win in the AFC South. Existing currently as the only team without a divisional victory, the matchup (the first of two remaining with Jacksonville and in the AFC South as a whole) presents Tennessee with a chance to earn a little respect beyond a fanbase that, at this point, will take anything.

Moving forward, so long as Cam Ward takes shape a franchise-leading signal caller and the team finds a suitable, long-term coach, little notices like these will suffice in the meantime until the team can come into their full potential down the line.

