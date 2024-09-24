Titans Plummet in Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are one of the few winless teams after three weeks of action so far this season.
Only the Titans, Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars have yet to win a football game this season, but Tennessee may have the worst outlook out of the three.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr placed the Titans at No. 31 in his latest power rankings, one spot lower than last week.
"Will Levis is getting dangerously close to the end of his rope. Brian Callahan needs to string together a handful of victories to keep this veteran team from spiraling and the Titans from being a trade deadline feeder team (which, at this point, may not be all that bad). In letting go of Mike Vrabel, the Titans were clearly looking for a hard restart. Maybe bottoming out and getting high enough in the draft order to find a QB of the future provides that in the long term," Orr writes.
The only team that ranked lower than the Titans was the Las Vegas Raiders, who lost at home to the Carolina Panthers this past weekend.
Levis and the Titans offense are responsible for committing eight turnovers so far this season, which is the most in the NFL. While Levis commands some responsibility for losing, he is not the only part of the problem.
The Titans are suffering from a poor offensive line that can't seem to protect Levis. The unit surrendered eight sacks against Levis against the Packers.
The defense, while good at limiting teams with yardage, has not been able to turn the ball over, which is also part of the problem.
The issues are snowballing and contributing to the 0-3 record, but they will look to correct those in practice ahead of their Week 4 game against the Miami Dolphins.
