Titans Urged to Pursue AFC North Star WR
The Tennessee Titans picked up their first win of the season in Week 4, beating the hapless Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. But they aren't fooling anybody.
The Titans are just 1-3 heading into Week 6 (they had a Week 5 bye), and they hardly even resemble contenders this year.
That's why Tennessee may have to start looking to the offseason for improvement, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine is already suggesting Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins as a potential target in free agency, especially if the Titans change quarterbacks.
"Brian Callahan wasn't around when they picked [Will] Levis, and the head coach might want to just start over at the position," Ballentine wrote. "If they do that, then Tee Higgins should be one of their top priorities. DeAndre Hopkins is set to be a free agent, and reuniting Callahan with Higgins could be a mutually beneficial partnership."
Higgins missed the first two games of 2024 due to injury, but he returned in Week 3 and has logged 18 catches for 182 yards and a couple of touchdowns during that span.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Clemson, was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Higgins enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign, hauling in 67 receptions for 908 yards and six scores. He then went on to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022.
Last year, injuries limited Higgins to just 12 contests, and during his time on the field, he snared 42 balls for 656 yards and five touchdowns.
Higgins has never truly gotten a chance to shine in Cincinnati, as he has been the team's No. 2 receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase. But he surely has No. 1 talent, and he may get the opportunity to display that in Tennessee.
