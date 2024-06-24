Titans Urged to Sign CB to Extension
The Tennessee Titans added L'Jarius Sneed to their secondary earlier this offseason and signed him to a lucrative four-year deal. But he may not be the only Titans cornerback that will get a large payday.
Bleacher Report writer Ryan Fowler suggests that the Titans should look to sign Roger McCreary to a long-term deal soon.
"The projection for McCreary shoud remain highly intriguing if you're GM Ran Carthon. With L'Jarius Sneed now in town, pressure on McCreary to play inside-out won't remain a priority. Nickel is where McCreary is best, and Carthon should approach McCreary's contract the same way he did with Sneed," Fowler writes. "The Titans have two years left of control on McCreary's deal and have plenty of cap room to strike a deal in the near future."
While Titans general manager Ran Carthon may have to award extensions sooner to more veteran players, he would be smart to get ahead of the curve and think early about what it will take to keep McCreary as a pillar of the team for the next few years.
McCreary, 24, is entering his third season in the NFL after being taken in the second round by the Titans out of Auburn in the 2022 draft. He's proven to become a potential long-term player for the Titans based on his play early in his career.
McCreary started 11 games last season, recording 86 tackles, two sacks and an interception. That came after his rookie year when he recorded 84 tackles and played in every game, therefore, showing a sign of improvement. He's projected to get even better over the next few years, and build up his potential value for when he is able to sign another long-term deal.
McCreary has to continue along this trajectory, but if he can do so, he may be able to spark early extension conversations in a year from now. If he can find a way to carve out a major role in Dennard Wilson's new defense, McCreary could end up being with the Titans well beyond the expiration of his contract after the 2025 season.
