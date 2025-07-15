Mock Trade Sends Giants Star to Titans
The Tennessee Titans have a suspect pass rush going into the upcoming season.
After losing Harold Landry III this offseason, the Titans signed Dre'Mont Jones and Lorenzo Carter, but neither project to be much of an upgrade.
That's why USA Today writer Cory Woodroof suggested a trade that would send New York Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux to the Titans for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick.
"The Titans need an ace pass-rusher to help lead the Cam Ward era, and Thibodeaux may fall to a rotational role in New York with Abdul Carter joining Brian Burns off the edge," Woodroof wrote.
"Tennessee could send a package of picks to the Giants and secure Thibodeaux as the team's new top edge rusher. It would be a big swing for a Titans team that isn't guaranteed to be competitive in 2025, but a quick Ward ascent could leave Tennessee hoping it did more to address its defense to compliment a rising offense. "
"We're not sure if New York would entertain a Thibodeaux trade, but we do think the right offer might get the Giants interested in trading the pass-rusher. The Titans could sign Thibodeaux to a new contract to lock him in for the future after trading for him."
Thibodeaux, 24, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. His fifth-year option was picked up by the Giants, giving him two more years under his current deal. Eventually, with Burns and Carter expecting paydays, Thibodeaux could have a weird future in New York.
Throughout his three-year career, Thibodeaux has recorded 21 sacks, but only 5.5 of those came last season.
A Thibodeaux trade makes sense, but it's more likely to happen down the line than training camp this month.
The Titans should inquire about Thibodeaux now and see what it will cost for his services. If the Giants say no, the least it will do is keep the line of communication going. Then, the Titans can strike when the Giants are more willing to make a deal if it ever comes into fruition.
