Titans, Raiders Trade Idea Sends Former Top Pick to Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans desperately need help with their pass rush, as they finished with just 32 sacks this past season and subtracted Harold Landry, who was responsible for nine-and-a-half of them.
The Titans could just take Abdul Carter with the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft, but the general consensus is that they will be selecting quarterback Cam Ward.
Fortunately the rest of the draft class is pretty deep at edge rusher, so Tennessee should be able to find a piece next week. The Titans could also explore the trade market to search for options.
Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network has singled out a potential target for them, naming Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson as a possible trade fit.
"[Dave] Ziegler was the Raiders’ GM when Wilson was drafted and he’s now the Titans’ assistant GM, and Tennessee certainly needs more edge rusher help," Xie wrote.
The Raiders actually selected Wilson with the seventh overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he has not materialized. He logged just 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks during his rookie campaign, and this past year, he totaled 27 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
Wilson was a force at Texas Tech, particularly over his last couple of years with the Red Raiders. In 2022, he racked up 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Obviously, he has yet to measure up to that level of production on the professional level, and there is a chance he never will. However, a change of scenery may be necessary for the 24-year-old, and given how much help Tennessee requires in the trenches, the Titans could comprise a good restarting point for him.
Of course, the question is what the trade cost would be for Wilson considering that Las Vegas used such a high draft pick on him two years ago. Even though it was under a different regime, the Raiders would still surely not want to give him away for nothing.
