Titans Should Sign Pro Bowl WR
The Tennessee Titans are in need of adding a wide receiver or two before the start of the season.
While the Titans are expected to take a wideout early in next week's NFL Draft, they could also look to sign a veteran to help quarterback Cam Ward, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick.
Pro Football Network writer Mark Stolte thinks that the Titans should sign Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen.
"It seems as if the Tennessee Titans are the team to go to for your receiving career to die," Stolte writes.
"Randy Moss, Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Andre Johnson, Calvin Ridley, and many more. Why not add Keenan Allen to that mix in hopes of him maybe bucking the trend? Cam Ward will need some weapons outside of Ridley and Chigoziem Okonkwo to throw to this season, and Allen could still have something left in the tank."
Allen was traded by the Los Angeles Chargers to the Bears a little over a year ago as Chicago wanted a veteran wide receiver to help make life easier for No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.
The Titans would be doing that for the same reason here, giving Ward another target to work with in the offense.
Allen has 12 years of experience under his belt, and his wealth of knowledge would certainly be something the Titans could benefit from.
Last season with the Bears, Allen proved that he had a little bit left in the tank, logging 70 receptions for 744 yards and six touchdowns during his lone campaign in the Windy City.
Allen will likely have interest after the draft from teams that didn't get the wideout they were hoping for, and if the Titans are in that group, they should look to sign him.
