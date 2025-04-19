Titans Need One Key Position in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans are a week away from the NFL Draft, where they are expected to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the number one overall pick.
After Ward goes number one, there are a number of different directions that the Titans could go in for the second round.
ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes that the team could target a pass rusher next.
"Edge rusher is the biggest position of need on the Titans' depth chart," Solak writes.
"Harold Landry III was released, leaving Arden Key as the primary incumbent rusher with Dre'Mont Jones and Lorenzo Carter as free agent reinforcements — nothing to write home about there. We typically preach offensive investment for teams with rookie quarterbacks, but the Titans already have a strong offensive line and can add secondary pass catchers later. I could see them keeping James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee) in-state with the No. 35 pick, though I'd prefer a player with better three-down potential, like JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State)."
The Titans will look to address offensive positions at some point during the draft, but the depth on that side of the ball will allow Tennessee to address that on Day 3.
Tennessee goes into the draft with only one Day 2 pick, so the team has to hit a home run at No. 35 overall if the Titans don't trade it.
The Titans have a great interior defensive line with Jeffery Simmons as one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL next to T'Vondre Sweat, who was one of the best rookies in last year's class.
If general manager Mike Borgonzi and the Titans front office can identify a player who can pressure the quarterback next to them, they could form one of the most dangerous front sevens in the NFL.
The Titans will be on the clock in the second round in one week's time on Friday, April 25.
