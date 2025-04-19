Titans Could Seek LB Help in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans are less than a week away from the NFL Draft, and they are lining their ducks in a row getting ready for the event.
The team is likely going to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, but after that, there is a lot of uncertainty in the air.
ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes that the Titans should look at taking a linebacker at some point during the NFL Draft.
The Titans did select Cedric Gray IV in the fourth round of last year's draft, but injuries limited him tremendously in his first season in the NFL.
Getting some competition for Gray in the depth chart will be important, and that's something that someone like Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman can provide.
"Inside linebacker with size and instincts to post a board full of high totals as a tackler. Stutsman is football smart with studious play recognition to stay one step ahead of blockers," NFL.com scout Lance Zierlein writes.
"His downhill flows narrow the runner’s angles and he’s accomplished at slipping around blockers or sliding off of them to tackle. His block take-on needs work, though. He’s efficient and productive near the line, but his effectiveness and tackling dip once the play moves into space. Stutsman is an adequate athlete with good size and special-teams talent, showing the potential to become a starting inside ‘backer."
Stutsman is seen as a Day 2 prospect, but with the Titans only having No. 35 overall, he may be out of their reach. If he is there for the first pick on Day 3, that could be an ideal selection for the team.
Oregon's Jeffrey Bassa is more likely to be available on Day 3, and if Stutsman is gone, he could be the pick for Tennessee.
"Bassa is a weak-side linebacker prospect who played inside at Oregon to get the best athletes on the field. He’s a little bit mechanical as a run defender and will flow downhill before properly diagnosing, but he keeps himself clean using his hands to separate," Zierlein writes.
"He needs to pursue with better leverage to prevent overflow, but he does what is needed to get involved with the play. He’s capable on passing downs, with man-cover talent and an ability to attack the pocket as a blitzer. A move to Will linebacker would allow Bassa to play more run-and-hit football, which could bolster his chances as a good ‘backer with the potential to develop into a starter."
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!