Will Cam Ward Become a Star For Titans?
The Tennessee Titans are hoping Cam Ward becomes the franchise quarterback they need someday soon.
Ward isn't a certified star, and nowadays, no quarterback prospect can be. However, Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes that Ward can become a quality starter for the Titans.
"Context is always important in talent evaluation, because each draft class stands on its own. But these all-important roster decisions aren't made in a vacuum," Sobleski writes.
"Miami's Cam Ward is QB1 in this class and clearly established himself as the top gunslinger months ago. He remains the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick and he's every bit of a legitimate top-10 talent alongside the likes of Colorado's Travis Hunter, Penn State's Abdul Carter and Michigan's Mason Graham."
While Ward is one of the better players in this draft, he isn't seen as one of the best quarterback prospects compared to years' past.
"He's basically a full grade lower than the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye entering the professional ranks," Sobleski writes.
"None of this is to say B/R's grades are infallible. Everyone misses, as the department did with Jayden Daniels a year ago. The comparison is meant to show an approximation of where Ward sits in relation to the overall pool of talent that's entered the league as of late."
Even though Ward isn't graded as high as some of the other quarterbacks that have recently come before him, there's a lot to like about his game.
"From a positive standpoint, the reigning ACC Player of the Year has tremendous arm talent and significant playmaking creativity. He can shine when things break down around him, which is now a significant part of being a successful NFL quarterback. At the same time, he had a tendency to play hero ball and make multiple ill-advised throws," Sobleski writes.
"In the end, Ward should become a quality starter, though his ups and downs will vary too greatly to be consistently considered among the NFL's best quarterbacks."
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!