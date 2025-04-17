Cam Ward Named Best Fit For Titans
The Tennessee Titans have the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and need a quarterback, so it makes sense that they would get the best signal caller in the class.
That distinction belongs to Miami quarterback Cam Ward, but does he fit with what the Titans are looking for?
The Athletic insider Derrik Klassen seems to think so.
"All signs point to Ward being the Titans’ starting quarterback next year. It’s not even worth entertaining different possibilities for either QB or team at this point. Ward is both a good fit for the core of Brian Callahan’s offense and would bring elements that Titans’ quarterbacks last season did not," Klassen writes.
"The Titans’ 2024 offense was all about maximizing play-action opportunities and attacking down the field. Ward has the arm talent and fearlessness as a thrower to excel in that environment. However, Ward also massively improved his quick-game operation in college, and he’s much more comfortable playing from spread and empty formations than Will Levis has ever been. Ward is leaps and bounds ahead of Levis (or Mason Rudolph) as a creator outside of the pocket, too."
"There are going to be growing pains with Ward’s overzealous play style early on, but they will be worth it in the long run. Ward has both a floor and ceiling worthy of being the No. 1 pick in this class."
Ward will be an upgrade over Levis in a lot of ways, especially when it comes to his ceiling. The Titans need Ward to be someone who can give them a chance to win on any given Sunday, and if he can do that, he will be able to put Tennessee back on the map in the AFC playoff race.
