Titans Veteran Making Noise at New Position
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan had some big-time praise for veteran offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill following Saturday's 16-15 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks.
"He's been fantastic," Callahan said, per Titans.com. "He can play guard, he can play center. Versatility is always the name of the game if you want to play for a while in this league. His ability to play center has really helped him. He's a very reliable and consistent back-up, and those are guys that you need. He's obviously started multiple years in this league, and certainly would feel good about him starting for us if that were the case. He's been great."
Brunskill started at center against Seattle, a spot on the o-line he hasn't played at since his second season in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. It wasn't exactly an explosive start for Tennessee's offense in the first half, but the team rallied in the fourth quarter behind three field goals from rookie kicker Brayden Narveson.
Brunskill is listed as the backup center behind Lloyd Cushenberry III ahead of the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but it's possible he could get moved around before Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
He enters his sixth year in the NFL after signing a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Titans last offseason. Brunskill started all 14 games he appeared in for Tennessee last season.
During his four years with the Niners, Brunskill started 42 of 61 regular-season games and three of nine career playoff games, which included receiving four snaps in San Francisco's Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs to cap off his rookie season.
Regardless of where he plays on the offensive line this season, Brunskill remains one of the more underrated veteran presences in the Titans locker room.
