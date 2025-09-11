Titans Waiting on Word of Two Key Players
Tennessee Titans fans were less than pleased when JC Latham was ruled out on Thursday, September 11. The 22-year-old left Week 1 in Denver due to a hip injury, one that hasn't improved since. Not even switching positions would help the Alabama graduate get on the field for the Titans' Week 2 matchup.
Regardless, it's a good sign that their injury report isn't too full. That said, there were still a few key absences from Thursday's practice: DT T'Vondre Sweat and RB Kalel Mullings.
Sweat and Mullings both first appeared on Wednesday's injury report. Neither participated in practice on Thursday, though S Quandre Diggs, who did not practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday. Even with three other players limited, Latham is the only one officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Losing Latham hurts as QB Cam Ward was sacked six times in Week 1. The rookie may have caused a few of those sacks himself as his offensive line played a relatively clean game. Regardless, those are 50 yards the team would love to have back.
Shy Tuttle is listed behind Sweat on the Titans' depth chart. Tuttle is entering his seventh year in the league. He spent his first four years in New Orleans before going to Carolina for his last two. While he didn't appear in Week 1, it's promising that the 29-year-old played 17 games from 2021-23. Last year, he played 15.
The Titans' 2024 2nd-round draft pick made his presence known with a pair of solo tackles last week. He was one of 12 Titans players with at least two sacks in Denver. After playing all 17 games last season, Sweat's injury designation is something the team will closely monitor.
Sweat finished his rookie season with 22 solo tackles. He only recorded two or more solo tackles in five games. It took the Texas graduate a few games to make an impact as he didn't record a tackle until Week 3. This year, he made an immediate impact and is a key defensive player the team would hate to lose.
Listed as RB3, Mullings' injury isn't as much of a factor as Sweat's. The Titans would love to have as much depth as possible though, especially with Tyjae Spears on the injured reserved list. Last week, Mullings did not receive a single carry.
The Titans backfield was held down by veteran Tony Pollard who had 18 of the team's 21 attempts. One of those went to Chimere Dike, the rookie receiver who also specializes in special teams. Otherwise, Julius Chestnut had two carries, each of which he was only able to get a yard out of.
