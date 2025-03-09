Titans Warned to Stay Away From Five-Time Pro Bowl WR
The Tennessee Titans' offense needs several upgrades. Quarterback will get the majority of the attention, but whomever is under center will need receivers to throw to.
Outside of Calvin Ridley, there isn't a whole lot of promise on the roster at the position. Tyler Boyd and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are both free agents, and Treylon Burks hasn't come close to living up to his first-round pick potential. Even with the lack of talent on the roster, Justin Melo of FanSided says the Titans should steer clear of free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper.
"Amari Cooper isn't the answer to Brian Callahan's need at wide receiver," Melo writes. "Cooper could barely produce after being traded to the Buffalo Bills last season despite playing in a high-octane offense with MVP Josh Allen as his starting quarterback. The five-time Pro Bowler is clearly past his prime and would do more harm than good in Tennessee."
Cooper was traded to Buffalo last season in hopes that he would become the definitive No. 1 receiver that the Bills ran their offense through. Instead, he caught just 20 passes in a Bills uniform and was more of a decoy than anything.
At this stage of his career, Cooper is likely better to be used as a No. 2 or even No. 3 option. Depending on the money, it could make sense for Tennessee, but it also depends on who is under center.
