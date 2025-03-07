Titans Reveal Biggest Free Agency Needs
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for the official start of free agency, where the team can negotiate with others around the league to help improve the football team.
There are a few needs that the Titans need to address, and head coach Brian Callahan spoke about it with team reporter Jim Wyatt at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"We have to get better up front, on offense," Callahan said via Wyatt. "We have to be able to protect the quarterback. Defensively, we have to be able to sack the quarterback."
"And, we don't have a lot of receivers under contract, so that's an area we have to find. And, who is going to be the other linebacker inside with (Kenneth Murray)? So, there's some spots that are open."
"We have some young players we are excited about, but ultimately, probably the key points are: What are we going to do at the quarterback position? And, on our two fronts, where do we keep adding players there? And, the receiver/linebacker positions, there are some holes we have to fill there. I think there's plenty of (holes), unfortunately," he continued.
For a team that finished 3-14 last season, there's no surprise that changes are needed in multiple different areas. Players need to come in and complement the few building blocks that the team already has on the roster, and those have been excited and intrigued by what's to come.
"I think they are excited for the new process we have in place, player acquisition," Titans general manager Borgonzi said via Wyatt.
"You can feel the want-to to be better, and they want to be a part of it. They want us to get this roster right and do something special."
The Titans can soon begin negotiations with players on other teams, and that's when the free agency frenzy will begin.
