Four Players Titans Could Take With No. 1 Pick
There are still a lot of possibilities that the Tennessee Titans have with the No. 1 overall pick, but if they keep it, there's a good chance it will be one of five players.
Here's a look at who the Titans could take with the top selection:
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado QB
Sanders has often been viewed as the top quarterback in this year's class since the beginning of the season. The Heisman Trophy finalist showcased one of the best arms in the country this past season, and his strength can carry over into the NFL.
It's his accuracy that should have scouts questioning whether or not to use such a high pick on him, but with the right coaching and offense, Sanders could carve out a decent future in the NFL.
Cam Ward, Miami QB
Ward has been a little more under-the-radar than Sanders, but he won quite a lot in his senior season at Miami. Ward completed over 67 percent of his passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns in his lone season at "The U," putting him in position to be one of the top two quarterbacks in the NFL Draft this year.
Travis Hunter, Colorado CB/WR
Hunter is the most polarizing prospect in the draft as someone who dominated on both ends of the football in college. It's unlikely that he will play that many snaps on offense and defense in the pros given the jump of physical demand between college and the NFL. However, he is a very strong defensive back and should immediately help Tennessee's secondary if chosen at No. 1.
Abdul Carter, Penn State DE
Carter is perhaps the least sexy pick of the four, but he may be the best player of the bunch. His pass rushing skills are already at an NFL level, and he has a desire for greatness, which is exactly what a team wants in a No. 1 overall pick.
