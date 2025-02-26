Mock Draft Roundup: Titans Top Three Options in First Round
Who will the Tennessee Titans select with the first overall pick of the upcoming NFL Draft?
It should be a hotly debated topic over the next two months. This year, given Tennessee’s various needs, a lack of a clear and consensus top quarterback prospect, and multiple candidates in the ‘best player available’ argument, there are numerous angles to that debate.
The NFL Combine kicks off this week. The annual event will shake up boards and perceptions among onlooking fans. For now, there are various pre-combine NFL Mock Drafts in place, including multiple projections on Tuesday, laying out takes from the experts.
On SI rounded up a half-dozen of the above-mentioned recent mocks, breaking down the three common projections below.
Quarterback Cam Ward (Miami)
- The Athletic (Mock Draft 2.0), Los Angeles Times (via Sam Farmer, Feb. 25), Pro Football Focus (Feb. 25)
If the Titans choose to select a quarterback with the first overall pick rather than (1) address another position among the laundry list of needs or (2) trade down to stockpile picks, Cam Ward is an attractive option.
The Miami Hurricane finished No. 2 in college football in passing yards (4,313) in the regular season, No. 1 in passing touchdowns (39), and second in games with over 300 passing yards (10).
Ward led Miami to a No. 1 rating in passing offense 5 (37.2 yards per game).
Showing a style similar to Jalen Hurts, Ward is a cool, calm, and collected distributor of the football. He’s always under control, seldom making poor decisions with the football under duress, his deep ball range is pro-level, and his accuracy is a highlight of his game.
Of course, accuracy isn’t everything at the quarterback position, but it stands tall as the most important element of quarterback scouting. And Ward is very strong and consistent in that category.
Ward is considered by many to be the best pure pocket passer in this year’s draft for good reason.
For a recent comparison between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, click here.
Edge Abdul Carter (Penn State)
A former stack linebacker who transitioned into the most dominant edge in college football last season, Abdul Carter is rising rapidly in popularity.
Rightfully so.
Carter put together an impressive 11 sacks from the linebacker position across 2022 and 2023, alongside 104 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, an interception, nine pass breakups, and three forced fumbles over those two seasons. A transition to the edge would prove to be natural for the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder.
Starring for the Nittany Lions through its run to the Rose Bowl in December, Carter led college football in tackles for loss with 23.5, including a dozen sacks. It’s worth noting those numbers didn’t necessarily pile up versus the softest competition on Penn State’s schedule.
Carter logged two sacks in the most challenging regular season matchup, Ohio State on Nov. 2. In the college football playoff, the unanimous All-American put together two tackles for loss and a sack versus a tough SMU squad, and five total tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, and a pass breakup versus a stout Notre Dame offensive line.
The Titans have needs across the board, including the quarterback position. However, Carter may very well be the most valuable draft prospect this year, and Tennessee finished 30th in sacks last season.
Wide Receiver Travis Hunter (Colorado)
Is this the safest pick in the NFL Draft?
Is Travis Hunter the most dynamic player available?
One could argue affirmatively to both questions. His talent is impossible to miss on film, and most are still pondering which side of the ball Hunter would suit best as a pro. Heck, many are wondering whether Hunter could actually handle both receiver and cornerback in the NFL the way his college head coach cross-trained through the 1990s.
While Tetairoa McMillan and Will Johnson represent quality options at receiver and cornerback, Hunter may very well be more valuable than both at each position.
Last year, the Heisman winner put together a whopping 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns along with 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and a forced fumble.
We can be sure those pass coverage statistics would’ve been much more significant had he been tested more frequently. Of course, the quarterbacks on Colorado’s schedule knew better.
The Titans have needs at quarterback, edge, cornerback, receiver, and elsewhere. While a two-way pro career may be a stretch, Tennessee would place a big and bold check mark next to one or possibly two of those boxes by choosing Hunter.
