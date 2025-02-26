Abdul Carter Sends Stern Message to Titans
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, where a few players are emerging as options to be chosen first out of everyone in the rookie class.
There are four players with a chance to go No. 1, but one prospect is vocal about wanting to be the best.
"I'm the best player in the country and the best player should be selected No. 1," Carter said.
During the college football season, Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were looking to be No. 1, but now it appears there is some competition for the top overall pick.
Carter had 68 tackles (24 for loss) and 12 sacks this past season in 16 games for Penn State, proving to be one of the best pass rushers in the country.
Carter has the stats of a top prospect, and at 6-3, 251 pounds, he has great size to be an NFL linebacker.
There is a good chance that Carter has a very strong career in the league, and that should definitely be reason to take him with the No. 1 overall pick. Out of all the players in consideration of the top pick, Carter might end up being the safest player to take.
The quarterbacks could have the best career given their position, and Hunter's talents are hard to deny as an elite player at cornerback and wide receiver, but Carter's status as a top pass rusher would be a welcomed addition for any of the 32 teams in the NFL.
On top of that, Carter's confidence towards being the best player in the draft class could be something that the Titans appreciate. That could be the swagger that the defense needs in order to turn things around from winning only three games this past season.
