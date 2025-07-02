Titans Legend Named Top 20 Quarterback
The Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers franchise has had a terrific group of talent that have come through their organization. And while names like Derrick Henry, Earl Campbell and Eddie George stand out, perhaps the greatest player in franchise history is quarterback Warren Moon, who donned the Oilers powder blue and red from 1984-93. During his time in Houston, Moon was a six-time Pro Bowler and one of the most prolific signal-callers in the NFL.
With that in mind, over at SB Nation, a 13-person panel was put together to rank the top 30 quarterbacks of the Super Bowl era, and Moon was ranked as the No. 15 quarterback with a terrific tribute word from the panel written by Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports.
"Moon retired from the NFL after the 2000 season, and he still ranks 13th all-time in passing attempts (6,823), 14th in completions (3,988), 13th in passing yards (49,325), and 16th in passing touchdowns (291)," Farrar writes. "All of the quarterbacks ahead of him in those categories, with the exceptions of Dan Marino and John Elway, had careers that went well into the 2000s, when the passing game exploded exponentially. Had he not lost his first six professional seasons to an idiotic NFL that viewed Black quarterbacks as intellectually incapable of handling the rigors of the position, Moon might still be on top of every statistical category. Instead, he went to the Canadian Football League in 1978, won five Grey Cup championships with the Edmonton Eskimos, and was finally given his NFL opportunity in 1984 with the Houston Oilers."
"Moon hit his statistical peak with Houston’s run-and-shoot offenses of the late 1980s and early 1990s, but throughout his later years with the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks, he still produced at a very high level. Moon’s age-41 season with Seattle in 1997, in which he completed 313 of 528 passes for 3,678 yards, 25 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, a passer rating of 83.7, and made his ninth Pro Bowl, was one of the greatest seasons for any quarterback over 40 in pro football history. With Warren Moon, the sub-story is what he was able to achieve. The real and unknown tale is what he could have done in the NFL had he been given the chances he deserved early on.”
Moon was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, and is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.
