Titans Madden 26 Rating Revealed
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for training camp, which also means that the new Madden video game is set to be released very soon.
uStadium is reporting on the ratings for all 32 teams going into the game, and the Titans came in with an 80 overall score, putting them in a tie for 25th place in the league.
The only teams with lower ratings are the Denver Broncos (79), Carolina Panthers (79), Washington Commanders (78), Arizona Cardinals (76) and New York Giants (75).
It's a bit of a surprise to see these teams so low considering the Broncos made the playoffs last season and the Commanders were one win away from a Super Bowl.
The Titans feel appropriately rated. They aren't the best, but they also aren't the worst. Cam Ward may not have his peak rating quite yet, but he should elevate the team in the game compared to what Will Levis was able to bring a year ago.
The ratings appear to be a bit skewed beyond them, however. The Cleveland Browns, who also held a 3-14 record last season, are in the top quarter of teams at an 87 overall rating. They are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals, who missed the playoffs last season and are ahead of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who clocked in at an 86 overall rating.
The top six teams in the league, all of whom had an 88 rating or higher were the Detroit Lions (88), Dallas Cowboys (88), Miami Dolphins (89), Baltimore Ravens (91), San Francisco 49ers (92) and Kansas City Chiefs (92).
These ratings are fluid and will almost certainly change as the season goes along, but there are definitely some interesting ratings from the game before its official release on Aug. 14.
