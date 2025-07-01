Titans' Rookie Still Needs to Earn Starting Spot
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is expected to be the starter when Week 1 arrives on Sept. 7 against the Denver Broncos.
However, if the season were to start today, Will Levis would likely be under center. He remains the team's starting quarterback after an announcement for Ward to replace him has stayed under wraps.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt believes he still has to prove himself in training camp to earn the starting job.
"If you're asking me if I think Cam will be the starter this fall, the answer is yes. If you're asking me if he's ready to be the starter before training camp even starts, the answer is no," Wyatt wrote.
"Don't get me wrong: I've been impressed with Cam, from his play to his maturity to his leadership. But the team has only had six OTAs and a three-day minicamp, none of it in pads. We're still 2 ½ months from the start of the season, with joint practices and preseason games on the horizon. There's a long way to go."
There's a reason training camp exists and Ward needs it in order to fully develop into the team's starting quarterback. While he presents the best future for the team, he still has levels towards getting where he needs to go.
Levis has been strong this offseason next to Ward and the Titans aren't afraid to go with him as the Week 1 starter if he has earned it. The coaching staff doesn't want to rush things with Ward, so ensuring he earns the job is paramount.
Ward will continue to build his case to become the Titans starting quarterback when the team returns to the practice facility for the start of training camp on July 22.
