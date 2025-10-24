Titans Weighing Big Trades as Post-Callahan Era Begins
After a 1-6 start to the season, the Tennessee Titans find themselves at a crossroads. The team’s decision to part ways with head coach Brian Callahan after six games marked a turning point, signaling that the franchise may already be thinking beyond 2024.
Offensively, Tennessee sits last in the league in scoring at 13.7 points per game, a reflection of deeper structural issues that interim head coach Mike McCoy now inherits. His debut offered little relief — a 31-13 loss to the New England Patriots, led by his predecessor Mike Vrabel.
As the Titans prepare to face the 6-1 Indianapolis Colts, holding the NFL’s best record, the Nov. 4 trade deadline looms large. With a struggling roster and front-office ambitions of stockpiling future draft capital, Tennessee could soon begin reshaping its core for the years ahead.
Titans Face Deadline Decisions as Colts Challenge Looms
Interim coach Mike McCoy insists his focus is on this week’s matchup with the Colts, but the organization’s broader outlook appears fixed on the future.
“We’re not worrying about down the road,” McCoy said. “It’s about this week. That’s the number one thing. Everything else will take care of itself down the road, but our focus right now is going to Indy and finding a way to win the game.”
The trade deadline presents an immediate opportunity for the Titans’ front office to begin that process. President of team operations Chad Brinker has publicly set a goal of making 12 draft picks within the top 100 selections over the next three years.
Among those drawing league attention is defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, one of the few remaining stars from Tennessee’s AFC South title runs in 2020 and 2021.
Simmons, 28, has produced 23 quarterback pressures and 4.5 sacks this season — matching Byron Murphy II for the highest total among interior defensive linemen — before leaving the game against New England with a hamstring injury.
McCoy listed him as week-to-week, but any trade would be costly for a team that considers him its anchor.
“Jeff is our best player and makes plays that others can’t make because of his God-given ability,” defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said. “You can’t replace Jeff Simmons.”
Titans Weigh Offers for Key, Ridley as Market Heats Up
Outside linebacker Arden Key could also attract suitors. Despite missing two games with a quad injury, Key has provided 1.5 sacks in five appearances as part of Tennessee’s edge rotation. Signed to a three-year, $21 million deal in 2023, his energy and pass-rush potential make him an appealing short-term pickup for contenders.
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley remains another name to watch. Though sidelined since Week 6 with a hamstring injury, Ridley’s explosiveness and route-running continue to make him a threat when healthy. He has 16 catches for 290 yards this season and is under contract through 2026 on a four-year, $92 million deal, though a team could move on after this season with a $13 million cap hit.
Cornerback Roger McCreary, meanwhile, appears the most likely to be moved. According to a league source, the Titans have already explored trade possibilities for the 24-year-old nickel defender, whose playing time has dipped to 57 percent of defensive snaps from 69 percent last year.
“He’s a smaller man that’s playing in the box a little bit,” Wilson said. “The thought process was to get bigger bodies in there to help versus the run.”
With Indianapolis up next and the trade deadline fast approaching, Tennessee faces a pivotal stretch that could define both the remainder of its season and the foundation of its future.
The results in the coming weeks — on the field and in the front office — will reveal just how far the Titans are willing to go to reset their identity in the post-Callahan era.
