Titans QB Will Levis Finishes Preseason Nearly Perfect
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis put together an impressive showing in the team's preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome.
Despite having some reported struggles with interceptions during training camp, Levis, who got the start Sunday, sliced through the Saints defense on two scoring drives that helped Tennessee build a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.
Levis was nearly perfect as a passer, as he finished his day 7 of 8 through the air for 118 yards and a 118.8 passer rating.
On Tennessee's opening drive, he found receiver Tyler Boyd for a 22-yard catch down the field while also connecting with running back Tony Pollard and tight end Nick Vannett for solid gains on screen passes. Pollard capped things off with a one-yard touchdown plunge for the game's first points.
Having played in two of the team's three preseason games, Levis has gone a combined 11 of 13 passing for 153 yards, no touchdowns and no picks. He also added a one-yard rushing touchdown in the preseason-opening win over the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 10.
Levis was replaced by Mason Rudolph, who is still fighting for the backup role with Malik Willis.
While starting all nine games he appeared in during his rookie season last year, Levis went 149 of 255 passing for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions. He used his legs frequently during his junior year with the Kentucky Wildcats in 2021 when he ran for nine touchdowns, but didn't have much room to run last season, finishing with just 25 carries for 57 yards and one score.
Levis and the Titans will look to carry their preseason momentum into Week 1 when they visit No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, Sept. 8.
