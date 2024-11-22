Titans QB Will Levis Hilariously Roasts Himself
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to see a big improvement from second-year quarterback Will Levis throughout the rest of the season. If they don't see that jump in production, they will head into the offseason with a major question that will need to be answered.
As of right now, there are legitimate questions about whether or not Levis is the quarterback of the fuutre. Should he be unable to prove that he is, the Titans might just look to replace him in the offseason.
During a recent press conference, Levis showed off a lighthearted spirit. He even playfully roasted himself.
When talking about whether he has seen improvements in his game since returning from the injury, he shared a hilarious response.
“I haven’t thrown the ball underhand or chest-passed it, so that’s an improvement," Levis said.
To be honest, there have been positive signs since he returned from his shoulder injury.
In his first game back, he completed 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also chipped in with 41 rushing yards on five attempts.
Last week, in his second game since returning, he completed 17 of his 31 passes for 295 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
Those two games have given Tennessee some hope when it comes to Levis. They really need him to figure things out down the stretch and show the franchise quarterback potential that he flashed during his rookie year.
Heading into the offseason, the Titans are expected to have a very high draft pick. If the season ended today, they would land the No. 2 overall pick.
As of right now, they might have to burn that pick on a new franchise quarterback. Levis turning things around and playing at a high level would allow them to bring in a major talent at another position of need.
Only time will tell, but Levis still seems to have his head up despite his second-year struggles. Hopefully, Tennesse will see him take his game to the next level throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.
