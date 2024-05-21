Titans Give QB Keys to The Car
NASHVILLE — Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan, in a recent podcast appearance, provided a clear understanding of the team's offseason moves. These moves, orchestrated by general manager Ran Carthon, are part of a strategic plan to invest in second-year quarterback Will Levis.
It's a well-known fact in the National Football League that teams strive to achieve big wins while their quarterback is under a rookie contract. This season, the Titans are placing the weight of this critical role on the shoulders of second-year quarterback Will Levis, who unexpectedly got a taste of it as a rookie last year.
During an episode of the New Athletic Football Show, Callahan discussed how the Titans' signings of wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, running back Tony Pollard, and center Lloyd Cushenberry this offseason will not only improve the overall team but also provide Levis with the best opportunity for success.
"You saw the flashes of his ability, all the same things, when he was coming out, that got highlighted in the draft as a potential top pick," Callahan told host Robert Mays. "And for whatever reason, thank God he did, he slides, and he’s here in Tennessee with me. And I just love everything he’s about. And I think he’s got real talent. He has a real ability to be a high-level quarterback in the NFL."
In nine starts last year, Levis threw for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. He completed 58.4% of his passes and had a passer rating of 84.2. Callahan believes there's room for more accuracy from Levis in his second season.
"We feel like we’ve added really high-end pieces at positions that we needed it, and we have a team that is going to be competitive," Callahan said. "A lot of that has to do with what I saw from Will and the organization saw from Will in his time as a starter.
"He’s tough. He plays with a ton of passion. It’s important to him. He wants to be good. And then you add in the physical part of it. He’s athletic, he’s strong, he can throw it as good as anybody. You saw the flashes of his ability."
