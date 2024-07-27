Titans WR Calvin Ridley Suffers Minor Injury
The Tennessee Titans are breathing a sigh of relief today after an injury to wide receiver Calvin Ridley wasn't deemed a serious one.
Coach Brian Callahan spoke with reporters following practice to explain Ridley's ankle flareup.
"No issues coming out of practice," Callahan said via reporter JT Ruhnke. "Calvin Ridley had a little slight ankle issue. He was out for a little bit. He came back and he was fine. Nobody else with really any issues so we should be good to go on the injury front."
Any injuries at this point during training camp are tough, so the Titans are happy to have avoided one here, especially to one of the richest players on the team in Ridley. Tennessee signed Ridley this offseason to a four-year, $92 million deal, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.
Ridley, 29, returned to the NFL last season after missing the entire 2022 campaign serving a suspension for violating the league's anti-gambling policy. He bounced back in a big way, catching 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jags were hoping to re-sign him in free agency, but he said "no thanks" and instead joined arguably their biggest rival in the Titans.
Ridley is expected to be a key contributor for the Titans this season in coach Callahan's new-look offense alongside fellow free agent signee Tyler Boyd and veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins.
If Ridley can stay healthy like he did in 2023, he could have another big year for the Titans as they look to climb out of last place in the AFC South and take over his former team along with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans to return to first place in the division.
Ridley and the Titans play their first preseason game in two weeks against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT from Nissan Stadium.
