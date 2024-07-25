Titans Cut Top Undrafted RB
The Tennessee Titans are making some changes to the roster, and that includes cutting one of their top undrafted running backs.
The team announced on Tuesday that it has waived Washington running back Dillon Johnson, who ran for over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Huskies en route to the National Championship last season.
Johnson was expected to make some noise in the backfield during training camp, but that has appeared to be silenced before it could truly begin. Back in May, Bleacher Report writer Brett Sobleski named Johnson as the Titans' most exciting undrafted free agent.
"Dillon Johnson was one of the nation's best backs until he suffered an injury during the College Football Playoff that limited his effectiveness," Sobleski wrote. "Overall, Johnson ran for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's a decisive, one-cut runner, though some of that has to do with the fact he's not an explosive ball-carrier."
Perhaps the lack of explosiveness is what the Titans weren't keen on as they got to know him through OTA's. But the Titans still have plenty of options at running back on the roster currently.
Atop Tennessee's depth chart at running back is Tony Pollard, who the team signed from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency this offseason. Then, there's second-year pro Tyjae Spears, who ran for 453 yards and two touchdowns while catching for 385 yards on 52 receptions. Those numbers are expected to rise this season with Derrick Henry no longer on the roster.
The team also has third-year pros Hassan Haskins and Julian Chestnut, who are both fighting for that RB3 role in the offense. Rounding out the group is undrafted free agent Jabari Small, who played his college ball at Tennessee.
So while Johnson could have been a standout, the Titans have other directions they prefer.
