Titans Sign Former Broncos First-Round Pick
The Tennessee Titans are starting training camp by adding a former first-round pick to the roster.
The team announced that it is signing outside linebacker Shane Ray to a new contract.
Ray, 31, was a first-round pick out of Missouri in the 2015 NFL Draft, going No. 23 overall to the Broncos. In his rookie year, Ray was part of the Super Bowl-winning Broncos, who beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. In the Super Bowl, Ray had two tackles and a forced fumble in the win.
During the season, Ray played predominantly on special teams, recording just 20 tackles all season long.
His role grew in the next two years, starting 15 of his next 24 games. His best statistical season came in 2016 when he had eight sacks, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown. He played in just eight games in 2017 due to multiple wrist injuries. In 2018, Ray also started on the sideline after undergoing another surgery, playing in just 11 games while making 10 tackles.
Ray hasn't played in the NFL since the 2018 season. In 2019, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens after the Broncos declined his fifth-year option, but he failed to make the team's 53-man roster out of training camp. With COVID taking over the league in 2020, Ray was not on a roster.
In 2021, Ray ventured up north to join the Toronto Argonauts in the Canadian Football League. He played 18 games over two years and won the Grey Cup with the Argonauts in 2022.
In 2023, Ray made his way back to the NFL by signing with the Buffalo Bills. Once again, Ray's poor health got in the way and he was placed on injured reserve during training camp, leading to his release five days later.
Now, Ray is trying to get back up once again in another shot at the NFL with the Titans. While he has an uphill battle to make the team and play in the league for the first time in six years, his persistence has gotten him this far, and that should help the organization get ready for the season.
