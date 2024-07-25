Titans CB Suffers Calf Injury
The Tennessee Titans will be without one of their starting defensive backs for the first few weeks of training camp.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will be out for a "few weeks" with a calf injury.
Awuzie, 29, signed a three-year deal with the Titans this offseason after spending the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, the last landing spot for new Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan. Adding Awuzie was an extension of the new culture change that Callahan was set to bring to Nashville.
Awuzie is also expected to be a big part of the changing Titans secondary, who also traded for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and signed Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams just a few weeks ago.
Awuzie's absence on the field shouldn't be a huge issue. He is very prepared as an established veteran to conquer the season and the injury doesn't appear to be too serious. Perhaps the Titans are just applying caution where it is needed. He'll still be around the team guiding the group as they learn the new systems on each side of the football. That's where Awuzie still provides a ton of value and an injury can't prevent him from giving that to his teammates.
Last season, Awuzie played in 15 games for the Bengals, starting 10, while recording 57 tackles. If he can provide that same kind of production for the Titans in the upcoming season, Tennessee's defense should improve. However, he won't be able to give that value if he's on the sidelines, which is why it's important for him to take the time off now, heal his calf, and wait until the games really start to count for him to get back on his feet.
