Titans WR Could Make Noise as Undrafted Free Agent
The Tennessee Titans have 91 players at OTA's this week, which makes it difficult to stand out in a crowd, especially as an undrafted free agent.
However, one player is making his mark even if he isn't projected to make the final 53-man roster.
Titans rookie wideout Xavier Restrepo, who signed with the team out of Miami, was named the most exciting undrafted free agent by Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski.
"Xavier Restrepo looked like a mid-round lock prior to running poorly at the Miami Hurricanes' pro day. He reportedly ran a 4.83-second 40-yard dash that day," Sobleski wrote.
"Restrepo has never been a burner, but he knows how to get open, to the tune of 200 catches and 2,844 yards as the Hurricanes' all-time leading receiver."
"A reunion with Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who was this year's No. 1 overall pick, gives the wide receiver a natural advantage thanks to a previous rapport."
Ward expressed his pleasure in playing with Restrepo again in the pros after a year in college together.
"I was real excited when (the Titans) signed X," Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"He's somebody who was deserving of it. He's worked hard every day. He is one of the most underrated players that was in the draft this year. I think every time he steps on the field, he remembers everything, and he is going to continue to prove it."
Restrepo has an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster as one of 13 wide receivers currently on the team. The Titans will probably only take a maximum of six with them into the regular season, and with Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike likely already taking four spots, Restrepo is battling for one of two vacancies in the wide receiver room.
