Titans HC Brian Callahan Working to Keep Job
The Tennessee Titans opted to keep head coach Brian Callahan despite finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record in 2024.
The campaign was Callahan's first as a head coach, which may have helped build his case to keep his position. The same couldn't be said for general manager Ran Carthon, who was fired in January, and quarterback Will Levis, who was replaced by No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward as the team's starter.
With Ward and Mike Borgonzi as the new quarterback and general manager, this means Callahan is likely the next to go if things were to go wrong for Tennessee in the upcoming season.
Callahan's second chance is this season, and he needs to ensure that this works, otherwise it could cost him his job.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Callahan fired in the middle of the season if the Titans were to have a poor start. The last two teams to have the No. 1 pick each fired their head coach in the middle of the season, so it wouldn't be totally out of consideration for the Titans to move on from Callahan before the 2025 season ends.
Progress needs to be made, especially with Ward, in order for the Titans to justify keeping Callahan, who was a quarterbacks coach before becoming an offensive coordinator.
Callahan specializes with quarterbacks, so that could help Ward succeed. However, if Ward is unable to perform under Callahan's tutelage, it almost makes his job unnecessary. The Titans should then look for someone else who can do the job better than Callahan.
If Callahan ultimately fails with the Titans, it will be partially due to the team's roster just not being good enough. The Titans are challenged in the talent department compared to other teams, that's no secret. However, Callahan's ability to get the team to buy into his system will also be part of the reason why he is let go if it gets to that point.
