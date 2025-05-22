Titans Have Confidence in New OL
The Tennessee Titans shocked the NFL this offseason by signing Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year, $82.5 million deal.
It wasn't a surprise to see the Titans address the offensive line, but the specific target and contract may have been a bit of shock.
Moore surrendered 12 sacks last season for the Steelers, and many feel that he was an overpay, but Titans head coach Brian Callahan is excited with what he brings to the table.
"You watch the sacks they give up, you watch the pressures they give up, and you watch penalties. And you try to determine what's fixable and maybe what isn't, and what you're okay with," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"There's things that I think he can be corrected in, technique-wise, that are going to help him a lot. There's some things that — sometimes you just get beat by good players, which the AFC North has a few of them and we'll see a few of them ourselves. And so there's that part of it, and how can you help in those situations, schematically? But yeah, you watch all of it and you have to go through and you see what's fixable and what maybe isn't fixable, but you can help with the process of it. So there's no perfect player."
"They're all going to have things that they got to get better at. And we felt really comfortable with Dan (Moore) and he's been fantastic since he's been here in that regard, so excited to have him."
The Titans struggled mightily on the offensive line last season, and with Cam Ward now under center, the team needs a boost in the trenches. They are hopeful Moore will lead that motive.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!