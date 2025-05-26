Titans WR Gets Honest About Unconventional Practices
The Tennessee Titans are using an unorthodox approach this offseason when it comes to getting ready for the season.
The Titans have been competing in "field day" games like rock, paper, scissors and tug-of-war.
This could be the nail in head coach Brian Callahan's coffin if the team looks unprepared at the start of the 2025 campaign, but Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is a fan of these changes.
“We're competing in everything we do at work right now. And I think it's great," Ridley said via ESPN insider Turron Davenport h/t A to Z Sports reporter Easton Freeze.
"I think it's so fun. I'm a captain on my team. I got my boys behind me. And we're, I'm telling them every day, I’m even messing up sometimes, but I tell them every day, man, we're trying to win! You know, we're trying to win, we're trying to win, we're trying to win."
"...It's only just making us closer, I swear. It's really working. Yes, that's right. We're competing in everything we do at work.”
This can be looked at through one of two lenses.
Teams can look at what the Titans are doing now and questioning why they need to be in a competitive state of mind. These players are professionals in the NFL who finished with the league's worst record last season. They shouldn't need any more motivation to want to compete and win.
People could also look at what the Titans are doing as a way to establish competitiveness as part of their DNA. Perhaps the team is throwing out last year and starting from scratch, allowing them to move forward and build an identity that doesn't interfere with the negativities from last season.
