Former Titans LB Excited for Fresh Start
Harold Landry III spent his first seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans before the team released him earlier this offseason.
Now, Landry is with the New England Patriots, returning to the area he played collegiately at Boston College. He is also back with his former head coach Mike Vrabel, who helped draft him in the second round of 2018.
Vrabel is the head coach of the Patriots after serving in the same role with the Titans from 2018-23.
Landry explained his happiness in reuniting with Vrabel and getting a new opportunity with the Patriots.
"I feel great. I'm definitely excited about this new opportunity to come back here. I'm just trying to play my ass off. I know my family is super excited to get up here and I can't wait for that," Landry said via ESPN insider Mike Reiss.
"Just in the locker room, I feel like I mesh well with everybody. I feel like we're building a great culture here right now. If we come out and take it one day at a time, and stack good days, and just come to work and everyone buys in, we have a chance to do something here. That's exciting."
Landry knows about the culture Vrabel wants to build in New England because it's what he helped curate in Tennessee as he came in with his head coach in the same year.
Landry and the Titans made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game in 2019 before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Eventually, that culture and the team's contender window ran out in Tennessee, leading the Titans to move on from both Vrabel and Landry.
Now, Tennessee is hoping to get back to where it was with a whole new cast of characters.
