Titans LB Adjusting to NFL Life
The Tennessee Titans are excited to develop Oluwafemi Oladejo, the team's second-round pick out of UCLA.
Oladejo will compete for a starting job with the Titans, and given the loss of Harold Landry III, his chances are pretty high to have a big role for Tennessee.
ESPN insider Turron Davenport thinks Oladejo could become a big piece of the Titans defense moving forward.
"Oladejo converted from inside linebacker to pass rusher last year at UCLA," Davenport wrote.
"The 6-foot-3, 259-pound linebacker is raw but has a collection of traits that embody being a damaging pass rusher. The Titans staff will be charged with developing Oladejo into a player opposing offenses need to be worried about."
Oladejo had to learn a lot during the offseason last year after switching positions, but it appeared to pay off as he was taken in the second round of the draft. Oladejo is still undergoing a lot of changes now that he is in the NFL, but it's something he is prepared for.
"It's a lot different, but I've learned a lot of the basics of pass rushing and playing the edge," Oladejo said.
"Continue to be a better pass rusher and set the edge. There's still a lot to improve on. I feel good. But not satisfied."
Oladejo could be a long-term piece for the Titans, so this season is more about improving and learning the ins and outs of being a pass rusher in the NFL more than it is about achieving statistics. Tennessee has veterans in Arden Key and Lorenzo Carter that can teach him these intangibles that can set him up for success down the line.
Oladejo and the Titans will be at OTA's this week as they prepare for the upcoming season.
