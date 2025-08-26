Titans WR Among Players to Watch at Cut Deadline
The Tennessee Titans have just about 24 hours left before they need to have their roster trimmed to 53 players. They made 16 roster moves earlier today, but plenty more are expected at any moment.
There are still a few notable names left who are fighting for a roster spot, one of which is fan-favorite Xavier Restrepo. The former Miami Hurricane was Cam Ward's top target last season, and after he went undrafted, he quickly signed with the Titans.
Restrepo spent five seasons with Miami where he steadily increased his receiving total each year. He only spent one season with Cam Ward, but the two quickly became best friends, and their connection showed on the field. Restrepo finished his senior season with 69 catches for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns, all of which led the team.
Restrepo was viewed as a late-round pick at best by most teams around the league, but Restrepo went three days without hearing his name called. The Titans quickly came calling once he fell out of the seventh round, and he reunited with Ward in Tennessee.
Restrepo has had a solid offseason and preseason, but it's unclear if he's done enough to earn a roster spot. The Titans may not have an All-Pro receiver, but they have a pretty deep room with guys like Van Jefferson, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and James Proche challenging Restrepo for the final few receiver spots.
It feels like Restrepo is going to find himself on the outside looking in. However, his connection with Cam Ward and his play this summer may be enough to earn him a spot on the Titans' practice squad.
Some other names to watch for include Trevor Siemian and Brandon Allen. Both guys have been battling for the backup QB spot this preseason, and it could go either way, but Allen's performance in the preseason finale may have done enough to secure him the job.
Also pay attention to the running back room. Tyjae Spears is expected to miss time with an ankle sprain, so we could see the Titans carry four running backs — Tony Pollard, Kallel Mullings, Julius Chestnut and Spears — into the regular season.
There's still a lot of work to be done to get this roster to 53, but as of now, Restrepo has survived.
