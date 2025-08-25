Hosting Super Bowl Could Elevate Titans
The Tennessee Titans are opening a new and improved Nissan Stadium opening in 2027, which will feature a retractable roof.
The new stadium will help the city of Nashville's chances at hosting a Super Bowl in the near future. Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill is targeting the end of the decade for a potential bid.
“So I think February 2029, 2030, 2031, I think all of those are somewhat realistic and conversations are ongoing. If you go by past cadence, 2030 is probably the first year in terms of the cadence that they’ve been taking in terms of building a stadium, opening it, and then getting a Super Bowl awarded," Nihill said via A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze.
This means the Titans could host a Super Bowl in as few as four years. The Super Bowl will be hosted in Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.) in 2026, SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.) in 2027, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Ga.) in 2028.
The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers opened SoFi Stadium in 2020 and they hosted a Super Bowl in the second season of the stadium's existence, so it isn't far-fetched to think the city could host the big game two years after opening.
Nihill believes hosting a Super Bowl will elevate the Titans as a franchise.
"Why not us? In terms of taking a place on the Mount Rushmore of NFL franchises and cities? I mean, you think about what our current reality has been up until now, which is an aging building built pretty basically, surrounded by parking lots, to that future where I think a lot of the energy of our city, especially for locals, will be right out our front door, and we’ll have a lot of ability to play into that," Nihill said via Freeze.
"If the football team is sustainably great, which I believe it will be, and we do all of these things right? We’re a completely different organization than we are today.”
